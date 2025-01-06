Advertisement
Tralee Sports Complex closed after part of roof collapsed

Jan 6, 2025 13:18 By radiokerrynews
The roof of the Tralee Sports Complex collapsed this morning, Image from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly.
The Tralee Sports Complex has been closed to the public after part of the roof collapsed this morning.

It’s believed the weight of the snow caused the section of the roof over the sports hall to collapse.

It happened around 6 o’clock this morning and no one was injured.

A full assessment is underway and that’s expected to take a few days to complete.

The centre is a cooperative venture owned by Kerry County Council and the Kerry Education & Training Board; the centre is managed by Tralee Regional Sports & Leisure Centre Limited by Guarantee on a not-for-profit basis.

Jim Finucane is the chair of the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, which is known locally as the complex, and he says substantial damage was caused:

The Tralee Sports Complex has over 1,400 members and is used by many sports clubs and schools in the area and throughout the county; it attracts over 300,000 visits each year.

Jim Finucane says they will work to get the complex back open to the public as quickly as possible.

He says thankfully no one was injured when the roof collapsed:

 

The Sports Complex is currently in the process of upgrading many of the dry sport facilities including a recent installation of a new sports hall floor. The facilities include: 25m swimming pool, 12.5m learner’s pool, 830 sq metre sports hall, fully equipped gym, squash courts x 2, handball / racquetball courts x2, seven-a-side astroturf pitch and two five-a-side astroturf pitch.

