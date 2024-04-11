Advertisement
Huge redevelopment of Tralee Complex goes out for public consultation

Apr 11, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Huge redevelopment of Tralee Complex goes out for public consultation
Proposed design for the redevelopment of the Tralee Sports and Leisure Centre. Image: www.kerrycoco.ie
A huge redevelopment of the Tralee Sports Complex has gone out to public consultation.

The Sports and Leisure Centre in Oakpark is a co-operative venture owned by Kerry Education and Training Board and Kerry County Council.

The council has now published plans for a major redevelopment of the complex to upgrade its facilities.

The Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, known locally as the Complex, opened in 1977, and is managed on a not-for-profit basis.

The proposed redevelopment includes the construction of a new, three-lane, 25-metre training pool, and a new 45x35-metre sports hall.

The plans also include the construction of a new sport therapy suite, and new, all-weather playing surfaces.

The centre also proposes to construct 85 additional car parking spaces and a mobility hub.

Kerry County Council has concluded that the project does not require an Appropriate Assessment or an Environmental Impact Assessment, and is not likely to have significant effects on the environment.

Plans of the proposed works are now available for inspection or purchase from today until Friday, May 24th, either in person at the council office on Prince’s Street or on the council’s website.

More details on how to make a submission or observation on the plans are available here.

