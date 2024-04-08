Advertisement
News

Tralee Gardaí appeal for witnesses to collision which left man with serious injuries

Apr 8, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for witnesses to a collision which left a man with serious injuries.

This collision occurred last Thursday, April 4th at 5.50pm on the Castleisland to Tralee road, on the Castleisland side of the John Cronin roundabout.

A blue Suzuki splash hatchback made an illegal u-turn and collided with a silver Open Insignia.

The occupants were all transferred to University Hospital Kerry.

The driver of the Suzuki sustained serious injuries to his hips.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is appealing for witnesses, particularly those with dash-cam footage, to come forward:

