Kerry had sixth highest number of road deaths in 2023

Kerry had the sixth highest number of road deaths in 2023 according to provisional figures released by the RSA.

The Road Safety Authority has published the statistics following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports from An Garda Síochána.

Nine people died on Kerry roads last year – Tipperary had the highest number at 16, followed by Cork and Dublin which had 15 each, 13 road deaths were recorded in Galway, 12 in Mayo and 10 in Donegal.

Nationally, 184 died in collisions last year - a 19% increase on 2022.

In 2022, gardaí recorded eight road fatalities in Kerry, six in 2021, nine in 2020, and six in 2019.

In 2018, three people died on this county’s roads.

The funeral for the ninth person who died on Kerry roads in 2023 will take place on Wednesday.

Thomas Walsh from Toureen, Kilflynn, died on Friday night, after his vehicle overturned near Abbeydorney.