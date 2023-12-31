Thomas Walsh of Toureen, Kilflynn, Tralee, Co Kerry.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (2nd January) from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Kilflynn on Wednesday morning where Requiem Mass for Thomas will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/Kilflynn ). Interment afterwards in Kilfeighney Cemetery, Lixnaw.

Family information- Cherished son of James (Jimmy) and the late Eileen (nee Healy- died April 2023), dearest brother of Doan, Seamus, Norma, Eilish, David & Caitríona and father of Owen, Luke, Tommy & Lily.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law John, Mike & Ricky, sisters-in-law Fiona, Sharon & Rachel, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace