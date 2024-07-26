Advertisement
MTU Kerry shortlisted for entrepreneurship award

Jul 26, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
MTU Kerry shortlisted for entrepreneurship award
Munster Technological University has been shortlisted for a Triple E Award for the "EDI Community Engagement Initiative of the Year."

The nomination recognises MTU's efforts in youth entrepreneurship through the MTU Goalmine programme.

The GoalMine Summer Camps for Young Entrepreneurs ran at MTU North Campus and the RDI Hub Killorglin earlier this month

The three day camps for 12 to 16 year olds taught innate problem solving, critical thinking, and innovative mindsets through applied entrepreneurial and creative learning.

Winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in Lisbon between the 18th and 20th September.

