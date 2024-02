Members of the public are advised that the phone lines at Tralee Garda Station are temporarily down.

Issues with the phone line at the station were reported at the weekend, with a Garda spokesperson advising the phones are expected to be back working this afternoon.

People are reminded that Tralee Garda Station is open to the public.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána advise that should you need to contact Gardaí in an emergency to call 999/112 or Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820.