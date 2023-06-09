Tralee Chamber says street entertainment will be organised for August despite short timeframe

The CEO of Tralee Chamber says there’s a tight timeline to organise street entertainment in the town this August but they’ll make it happen.

A meeting took place between Kerry County Council, Tralee Chamber Alliance and the Tralee Vintners yesterday.

It follows the announcement from the organisers of the Rose of Tralee International Festival that they won’t be organising street entertainment this year.

Advertisement

The council, chamber and vintners have fully committed to developing a street festival and family events between August 18th and 23rd.

The council have sought proposals and quotations from event management companies, with the deadline next week.

CEO of Tralee Chamber Alliance Colette O'Connor says they’ll have a better idea next week what’s possible to organise within the timeframe.

Advertisement

She says the will is there, but expectations must be managed this year: