Tralee Badminton Club says it’s desperately looking for a new venue for its juvenile teams after the collapse of the roof of the sports complex.

The badminton club is one of a number of local sports clubs now without a home following the indefinite closure of the complex.

Yvonne Bergin from Tralee Badminton Club says the partial roof collapse is a disaster, as they’ve lost their home venue for both the juvenile and senior clubs.

Advertisement

The 200 members across juvenile and senior clubs are in the middle of their season, with games scheduled until May.

Yvonne Bergin says the complex also had some equipment which the clubs used that it now may not be able to retrieve.