Advertisement
News

Tralee Badminton Club desperately seeking new venue after complex roof collapse

Jan 8, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Tralee Badminton Club desperately seeking new venue after complex roof collapse
Share this article

Tralee Badminton Club says it’s desperately looking for a new venue for its juvenile teams after the collapse of the roof of the sports complex.

The badminton club is one of a number of local sports clubs now without a home following the indefinite closure of the complex.

Yvonne Bergin from Tralee Badminton Club says the partial roof collapse is a disaster, as they’ve lost their home venue for both the juvenile and senior clubs.

Advertisement

The 200 members across juvenile and senior clubs are in the middle of their season, with games scheduled until May.

Yvonne Bergin says the complex also had some equipment which the clubs used that it now may not be able to retrieve.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Advertisement
Power due back in parts of Brosna today but some may have to wait until Friday
Brosna resident claims community feels like forgotten village after five days without electricity and water
Advertisement

Recommended

Venue change for Dr Crokes' All-Ireland Club SFC Semi-Final
Kerry FC announces signing of Niall Brookwell for 2025 season
Civil Defence in Kerry preparing for flooding once thaw begins
Power due back in parts of Brosna today but some may have to wait until Friday
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus