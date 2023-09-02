Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O'Donovan honoured with prestigious award for Radio Kerry commentary

Two Radio Kerry broadcasters have been honoured with a prestigious award from the Kerry Association in Dublin.

Tim Moynihan and Ambrose O’Donovan are the winners of the 2023 Laochra Chiarraí award, in recognition of the contribution they have made to the lives of Kerry people at home and abroad with their live commentary of Kerry matches.

The award is given to individuals who have shown leadership and brought honour to the county.

Mary Shanahan, Chairperson of the Kerry Association in Dublin said the committee was unanimous in their decision to give this year’s Laochra Chiarrai award to Tim and Ambrose for the service and enjoyment they give to listeners and the pride they have in representing Kerry.

Speaking on this morning’s Saturday Supplement to announce the winners, Mary Shanahan paid tribute to Tim and Ambrose.

Meanwhile, radio and TV journalist Katie Hannon has been named Kerryperson of the Year by the Kerry Association in Dublin.

The award recognises an individual who has shown leadership, brought honour to the county, and performed services for the county to such an extent that could be described as beyond the norm of everyday life.

The RTÉ journalist was honoured in recognition of the valuable contribution Katie has made to public service broadcasting, and particularly work on exposing allegations of sexual assault of women in the Irish Defence Forces in a special programme.

Following this exposure, a Government investigation was established and all 13 recommendations in the final report, published in March 2023, were accepted in full by the Government.

Katie Hannon says it’s special to be honoured by your own people.