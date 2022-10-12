Three Kerry social enterprises shortlisted for national final

Three Kerry social enterprises have been shortlisted for a national final.

This comes after individuals and groups took part in the Community Enterprise Association Ireland’s recent Champion Changemakers regional events, including one in the RDI Hub Killorglin.

Those shortlisted will go onto the National Pitch-Fest Final on October 20th in Dublin, where they’ll put their social enterprise idea to expert judges to compete for a prize worth €10,000.

Advertisement

The three shortlisted Kerry projects were worked on by RDI Hub and the Dingle Hub, with the first being an initiative to help special needs families re-integrate back into outdoor activities after lockdown.

The second is a community platform for new parents from minority groups focusing on sustainability and mental health, while the third is a e-learning platform that makes statistical analyses for academic research stress-free.