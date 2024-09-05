Advertisement
News

Just 423 hours of sunshine at Valentia during entire summer

Sep 5, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Just 423 hours of sunshine at Valentia during entire summer
Share this article

2024 brought the coldest summer in nine years (since summer 2015) with an average national temperature of 14.5°C.

That's 0.28°C below the 1991-2020 long-term average, while at Valentia Observatory in south Kerry it was even colder at 0.5% below the average.

Met Éireann's provisional average rainfall data reports this summer was 39% drier than last summer.

Advertisement

It was wettest in the northwest, but drier in the midlands, south and east.

Rainfall at Valentia was almost on par on a whole season basis, reaching 96% of the 1981-2010 average.

Sunshine values varied across the country, with Kerry having more dull days this summer than anywhere else in the country.

Advertisement

A dull day is a day with less than half an hour of sunshine.

Only six dull days were recorded at Casement Aerodrome in County Dublin this summer, whereas there were 17 dull days at Valentia Observatory.

Met Éireann says there were 423 hours of sunshine at Valentia during the whole summer.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Warehousing, manufacturing, and housing planned for Tralee racecourse
Advertisement
Fianna Fáil candidates believe two Kerry seats up for grabs in general election
Kerry IFA’s county executive to outline pre-budget submission to TDs
Advertisement

Recommended

German tourist convicted following Ring of Kerry collision after dangerous overtaking
Cronin Wins Player Of The Month Award
Fianna Fáil candidates believe two Kerry seats up for grabs in general election
Warehousing, manufacturing, and housing planned for Tralee racecourse
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus