2024 brought the coldest summer in nine years (since summer 2015) with an average national temperature of 14.5°C.

That's 0.28°C below the 1991-2020 long-term average, while at Valentia Observatory in south Kerry it was even colder at 0.5% below the average.

Met Éireann's provisional average rainfall data reports this summer was 39% drier than last summer.

It was wettest in the northwest, but drier in the midlands, south and east.

Rainfall at Valentia was almost on par on a whole season basis, reaching 96% of the 1981-2010 average.

Sunshine values varied across the country, with Kerry having more dull days this summer than anywhere else in the country.

A dull day is a day with less than half an hour of sunshine.

Only six dull days were recorded at Casement Aerodrome in County Dublin this summer, whereas there were 17 dull days at Valentia Observatory.

Met Éireann says there were 423 hours of sunshine at Valentia during the whole summer.