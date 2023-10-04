Valentia Observatory recorded most very wet days in Ireland last month

Valentia Observatory recorded the most very wet days in Ireland last month.

Met Éireann’s climate statement for September shows that the South Kerry weather station logged eight very wet days – which is a day with 10mm or more of rainfall.

Valentia Observatory also made the record books for the highest monthly total of rainfall at 189.3mm; that’s 151% of its long-term average.

A total of 125 hours of sunshine were logged at the south Kerry weather station, while temperatures were on average 1.6 degrees above average for September.