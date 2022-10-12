Advertisement
News

Third man arrested in connection with Rath cemetery death released without charge

Oct 12, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Third man arrested in connection with Rath cemetery death released without charge Third man arrested in connection with Rath cemetery death released without charge
Thomas Dooley
Share this article

A man in his 40s, who was arrested as part of the investigation into a fatal assault in Tralee last week,, has been released without charge.

Thomas Dooley died after suffering stab wounds during an attack while he attended a burial at New Rath cemetery last Wednesday.

His wife was also injured when she tried to intervene.

Advertisement

Two other men, including a young brother of the deceased, have already appeared in court, charged with his murder.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that the third man, who was arrested on Sunday, has now been released., and that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus