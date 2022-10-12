Third man arrested in connection with Rath cemetery death released without charge

A man in his 40s, who was arrested as part of the investigation into a fatal assault in Tralee last week,, has been released without charge.

Thomas Dooley died after suffering stab wounds during an attack while he attended a burial at New Rath cemetery last Wednesday.

His wife was also injured when she tried to intervene.

Two other men, including a young brother of the deceased, have already appeared in court, charged with his murder.

Gardaí confirmed this morning that the third man, who was arrested on Sunday, has now been released., and that a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.