Gardaí are looking for a man that caused €5,000 damage after breaking into a Tralee shop to steal fake tan worth €40.

The man broke a shop window at Dunnes North Circular Road at 2.40 this morning.

He took two tanning sets, then left one behind as he fled on foot.

CCTV of the incident is being reviewed, but Sergeant Lynda Brosnan says substantial damage was caused, and they’re appealing to anyone with information to contact them.