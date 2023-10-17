Advertisement
Killarney Park Hotel and the Ross Hotel shortlisted for 2023 Pakman Awards

Oct 17, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The Killarney Park Hotel and the Ross Hotel, Killarney have been shortlisted in four categories in the 2023 Pakman Awards.

These are environmental awards celebrating recycling and waste management across businesses, organisations, and community groups.

The Killarney Park and the Ross have been nominated for the Community Recycling Initiative, the Environmental Education and Awareness Initiative, the Business Recycling Champion Award, and the Innovation in Waste Resource Products or Service Award.

The two hotels set up the Killarney Coffee Cup Project, with the aim of eliminating single use coffee cups from Killarney town centre.

Winners of the Pakman Awards will be announced at a ceremony in Dublin on October 26th.

