The Civil War was hardest in Kerry but that should not stop remembering and healing

May 27, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
The Civil War was hardest in Kerry but that should not stop the process of remembering and healing according to President Micheal D Higgins.

President Higgins and the first lady Sabina were in Kenmare this afternoon to unveil memorials to local people involved War of Independence and with Cumann Na mBan.

In his address to a large crowd in the town President Higgins said that we are still working to the truly equal republic envisioned by those who fought in the war.

He said that in Kerry remembering can also bring healing.

