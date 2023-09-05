Teenager taken to hospital after attack by four dogs on Inch beach

Gardaí are investigating an incident at Inch beach yesterday evening, in which a teenage girl was attacked by four dogs.

It's understood that the young woman was visiting Kerry from the UK, and had flown into Kerry Airport earlier in the day.

It's believed the 17-year-old was coming out of the sea after a swim, when she was set upon by four dogs, none of which are understood to have been on a lead.

Advertisement

She was bitten by at least one of the dogs, after which the alarm was raised just after 5pm.

In an operation co-ordinated by Valentia Coastguard, members of the Dingle Coastguard Unit attended the scene and administered first aid, until the ambulance arrive.

She was then taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Advertisement

Gardaí also attended the scene.

A spokesman for Dingle Gardaí says the matter is under investigation.