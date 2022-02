Gardaí have arrested a teenager in connection to an incident of assault on the outskirts of Tralee.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 20s was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non life-threatening injuries.

A male juvenile has been arrested and is being detained at Tralee Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.