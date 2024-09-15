TD urges HSE to commit to medium-term plan to ensure continued residents care at Kerry nursing home

A TD has urged the HSE to commit to a medium-term plan to ensure continued care for residents at a Kerry nursing home.

Pa Daly was responding to a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care.

The HSE has taken interim responsibility of Oceanview / Aperee nursing home in Camp, until alternative arrangements are made for residents.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD says intervention is needed to ensure the care of 25 residents and jobs of the 51 staff at the facility.

Deputy Daly believes a change of policy is needed within the nursing home sector; and says families, staff and residents of Oceanview deserve better.