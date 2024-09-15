Advertisement
News

TD urges HSE to commit to medium-term plan to ensure continued residents care at Kerry nursing home

Sep 15, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
TD urges HSE to commit to medium-term plan to ensure continued residents care at Kerry nursing home
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A TD has urged the HSE to commit to a medium-term plan to ensure continued care for residents at a Kerry nursing home.

Pa Daly was responding to a decision by HIQA to cancel the registration of Ocean View Care Home Camp LTD as an approved provider of residential care.

The HSE has taken interim responsibility of Oceanview / Aperee nursing home in Camp, until alternative arrangements are made for residents.

Advertisement

The Sinn Féin TD says intervention is needed to ensure the care of 25 residents and jobs of the 51 staff at the facility.

Deputy Daly believes a change of policy is needed within the nursing home sector; and says families, staff and residents of Oceanview deserve better.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry County Council to run campaign on household waste disposal
Advertisement
Coillte to host public meetings on future of forests in Kerry
Green Party rep says Black Valley fibre broadband connection is important step for the area
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council to run campaign on household waste disposal
Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Europe Need To Battle To Retain Solheim Cup
McIlroy On Course For Irish Open Glory
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus