A Kerry TD says staff at a private nursing home, that the HSE is to take charge of, have given excellent service to the community.

The health watch dog HIQA announced yesterday that the HSE - Cork Kerry Community Healthcare - will assume responsibility for Aperee Living nursing home in Camp.

It says its chief inspector of social services cancelled the facility’s registration arising from serious concerns about the centre’s governance and management.

Aperee Living Camp was part of a nursing home chain, which at one stage owned seven facilities in Ireland; the business was sold last year to a group of investors.

There is also an Aperee Living in Tralee.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the takeover is no reflection on the staff and management working in Aperee Living in Camp.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare, which will take interim charge of the nursing home on Wednesday, says its focus is ensuring the welfare of the residents during this difficult time for them, their loved ones, and staff.

