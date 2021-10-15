TD fears there isn't national understanding of ambulance crisis in Kerry and Cork

A TD has told the Dáil he fears there isn't an understanding at national level of the crisis in the ambulance service in Kerry and Cork.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Michael Moynihan appealed to the Health Minister and the HSE to address understaffing and resourcing in the service.

He said extremely unwell patients had been forced to wait for around two-and-a-half hours for an ambulance.

Deputy Moynihan said he was concerned about what the situation will be like at the height of the winter:

Answering on behalf of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, Minister of State at the Department of Health, Anne Rabbitte, said the National Ambulance Service (NAS) uses an internationally-recognised dynamic deployment system.

Deputy Rabbitte accepted there is a staff shortage and said 80 paramedics are due to graduate by the end of the year.

She added the service got an additional €10 million in funding this year with a further €8.3 million pledged in Budget 2022.

Deputy Rabbitte suggested a meeting take place locally with the HSE to discuss issues: