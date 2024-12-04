Advertisement
TD calls on government for funding for more public toilets across Kerry

Dec 4, 2024 08:45 By radiokerrynews
TD calls on government for funding for more public toilets across Kerry
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
A TD has called for more public toilets across Kerry, in particular at the county's popular tourism destinations.

Pa Daly says in areas where there are facilities many are unusable, not properly maintained and some close out of season.

The Sinn Féin TD claims the government are relying on private businesses to provide what should be a public facility.

He says key sites need year-round council maintained public toilets, including Liosleibane, Cromane, Rossbeigh, Fermoyle Beach and Maharabeg.

Deputy Daly is calling for funding to be made available to Kerry County Council to ensure this.

 

