All five Kerry seats in 34th Dáil filled

All five of Kerry's Dáil Éireann seats have been filled.

65.4% of registered voters in the constituency cast their vote on Friday, outperforming national turnout; however, it’s down from 67% in Kerry in 2020 and 70% in 2016.

The quota is 13,083.

The five seats were secured by Independent Michael Healy-Rae, Sinn Féin Pa Daly, Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, Fianna Fáil's Norma Foley and Michael Cahill, of Fianna Fáil.

Following a marathon almost 15 hour tally and first count, independent Deputy Michael Healy Rae cruised past the quota, topping the poll in Kerry for the third consecutive general election.

He received the second most votes in the country, and his 5,513 surplus votes, where then distributed in the second count the next day

It was the seventh count before the next candidate was elected.

The second count brought the elimination of independent candidates Mary Fitzgibbon and John O'Leary.

Brandon Begley of the Irish Freedom Party was eliminated after the third count.

People Before Profit-Solidarity candidate, Cian Prendiville was eliminated after count four.

After the fifth count it was Independent Ireland's Thomas McEllistrim's turn to go.

It was the distribution of Stephanie O'Shea of Sinn Féin's 1,384 votes, following her elimination after count six that resulted in party-mate Deputy Pa Daly finally crossing the threshold and securing the second Kerry seat in count seven.

Count eight meant the distribution of Deputy Pa Daly's 668 surplus votes, and led to the elimination of independent candidate Michelle Keane.

Ms Keane's 2,081 distributed votes in the ninth count led to the elimination of Fianna Fáil's Linda Gordon Kelleher.

The first time Fianna Fáil candidate's 2,230 votes were distributed in the tenth count, bringing Deputy Danny Healy Rae to the brink of the quota.

However, it wasn't until the Labour Party's Mike Kennedy's 2,438 votes had been distributed in the eleventh count, that Deputy Danny Healy Rae crossed the line to be returned to Leinster House for a third time.

His surplus of 156 votes alone wouldn't have been enough to elect any candidate, so it was shelved for the time being.

Instead, Aontú's first-time general election candidate Catherina O'Sullivan was eliminated.

Her 2,897 votes were distributed in the twelfth count, but again no candidate crossed the line, and the Green Party's Cleo Murphy was eliminated.

The final count of the election was count thirteen, and three candidates were vying for two seats.

Outgoing education minister Norma Foley of Fianna Fáil was best placed of the three, just 300 votes short of a quota; she was followed by her Fianna Fáil running mate Cllr Michael Cahill, who was 2,650 short and first-time candidate Billy O'Shea for Fine Gael who was short 3,717.

The final two seats have been filled in the Kerry constituency.

After 13 counts, the two final seats were taken by Fianna Fáil, meaning Fine Gael have lost their seat in Dáil Éireann which was previously held by Brendan Griffin who retired from politics.

Out-going Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has retained her seat and was elected in the 13th count with 13,654 votes; the quote is 13,083,

Her party colleague and first-time general election candidate Michael Cahill took the last seat.

He finished with 10,932 and was elected without reaching the quota after the 13th count.