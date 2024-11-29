Advertisement
News

Over 120,000 people in Kerry eligible to vote in today’s general election

Nov 29, 2024 07:52 By radiokerrynews
Over 120,000 people in Kerry eligible to vote in today’s general election
Share this article

Over 120,000 people in Kerry are eligible to vote in today’s general election.

Voting got underway at 7am and polling stations will remain open until 10pm.

There’s a total electorate of 120,868 in Kerry for the general election; this includes 609 special voters, who are residents in nursing homes and hospitals.

Advertisement

There are also 653 people with postal votes; these include members of An Garda Síóchána, defence forces, diplomats, people with physical disabilities, people abroad because of their work, and prisoners.

Today voters will choose five people to represent the Kerry constituency in Dáil Éireann.

Chief Executive of An Coimisiún Toghcháin – The Electoral Commission, Art O’Leary is encouraging everyone that is eligible to vote, to use their vote before 10pm.

Advertisement

He says if you received a polling information card to bring it to the polling station. However, he says you don’t need the card to vote, but you should bring a form of photo ID with you.

Mr O’Leary says it’s important to take your time to fill out the ballot paper correctly:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tralee Chamber in partnership with Kerry County Council launches Christmas in Tralee programme
Advertisement
Unplanned water outage in Knocknagoshel and surrounding areas
IPAS residents tell health watchdog they feel safe and respected in Tralee centre
Advertisement

Recommended

Tralee Chamber in partnership with Kerry County Council launches Christmas in Tralee programme
North Kerry Board awards tonight
Flexachem at Demons tonight
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus