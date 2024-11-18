17 candidates contesting general election in Kerry

17 candidates are contesting the general election in Kerry.

Nominations for candidates had to be submitted to the returning officer Padraig Burke by 12pm last Saturday.

The public will go to the polls on November 29th to vote for who they want to represent the Kerry constituency in the 34th Dáil.

There are five seats in the Kerry constituency, and four out-going TDs are hoping to retain their seats in Dáil Éireann; Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin is retiring from politics.

The four out-going TDs hoping to retain their seats are Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly and Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae.

Fianna Fáil is also running Cllr Michael Cahill and Killarney-based solicitor Linda Gordon-Kelleher, while Fine Gael has put former Kerry footballer, publican and auctioneer Billy O’Shea forward to contest the general election.

The Green Party candidate is Cleo Murphy, who received 462 first preference votes in the local elections in June, while Sinn Féin is also running Stephanie O’Shea and Labour has put forward West Kerry-based auctioneer Mike Kennedy.

Former Fianna Fáil TD Thomas McEllistrim is a candidate in the general election for the Independent Ireland party, he failed to secure a seat on Kerry County Council in June, losing out by just six votes; while Aontú’s candidate is Catherina O’Sullivan. who received 207 first preference votes in the June's local electionsand People Before Profit Solidarity has chosen Cian Prendiville as its candidate, he contested the European election in June.

Knocknagoshel business woman Michelle Keane is running as an Independent candidate, she received 991 first preference votes in the local elections.

Tralee woman and nurse Mary Fitzgibbon is also running as an Independent; she most recently ran in the European elections and was eliminated on the right count.

Cork businessman John O’Leary will also contest as an Independent, while Brandon Begley is representing the Irish Freedom Party in Kerry.