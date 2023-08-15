TD accuses HSE of trying to slowly close down Kerry residential disability centre

A TD has accused the HSE of trying to slowly close down a residential centre for adults with intellectual disabilities in Kerry.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae claims that when an occupant of St Mary of the Angels in Beaufort dies, no new resident is moved in.

He says this is leading in 'a slow but sure fashion' to the inevitable closure of the facility which is run by St John of Gods.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says a policy to progress people from campus based, institutional settings, to community based homes, should not be a one shoe fits all approach.

He says some people may be best suited to a facility like St Mary of the Angels, while others could be happy in a private house with supports.

However, the Independent TD claims the community-based options involve isolated homes , which would not be suitable.

In response to a parliamentary question from Deputy Healy-Rae, the HSE says the function of the policy is enabling these individuals to live ordinary lives in the community, with the same entitlement as any other citizen.

It says since the “Time To Move On” initiative began, over 2,400 individuals have benefitted and successfully transitioned to the community.

The HSE says it’s committed to ensuring transitions meet individuals’ specific needs and take full consideration of the persons expressed will and preference; while engagement with family members and key people is continued in line with the Assisted Decision Making Capacity Act.