Swimmer rescued off Kenmare pier

Oct 13, 2024 13:44 By radiokerrynews
A swimmer has been rescued after getting into difficulty in South Kerry.

The woman was part of a Sunday swimming group and got into difficulty off Kenmare pier when she was swept out by a current.

Members of the swimming group raised the alarm at 10:24 this morning.

Valentia coastguard sent out a pan-pan broadcast as the woman was being swept towards Old Ladies bridge.

A local boat responded to the broadcast but the woman was saved by swimmers.

Gardaí alerted Valencia Coastguard at 10:41am that the woman was rescued and safe.

Gardaí, the Fire Brigade, Derrynane Inshore Rescue, and the Ambulance were on standby or at the scene and Rescue Helicopter 115 coming from Shannon was stood down.

