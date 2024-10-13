Woman rescued by KMRT after fall on Carraunthouhill

A 54-year-old woman has been rescued after an accident on Carraunthouhill.

Kerry Mountain Rescue Team alerted Valencia Coastguard at around 4pm yesterday evening.

Rescue helicopter 115 was sent to assist the woman, who injured her ankle.

The helicopter was unable to carry out the rescue due to strong winds and was decamped back to Tralee.

A second rescue attempt was made an hour later but was met with poor weather conditions.

At approximately 7 pm, Kerry Mountain Rescue carried out a difficult extraction, safely bringing the woman down from the mountain.

She was then taken by ambulance for an assessment of her injuries, which were reported to be minor.