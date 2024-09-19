Advertisement
News

Sufficient funding in place to ensure preferred route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass will be selected this year

Sep 19, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Sufficient funding in place to ensure preferred route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass will be selected this year
Share this article

Sufficient funding is in place to ensure the preferred route will be selected for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass project this year.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Ossian Smyth.

He was responding to Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae who highlighted the traffic issues in Killarney.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says people have been waiting 24 years for this bypass and is calling on the Government to ensure the necessary funding is allocated to allow the project to progress.

The Kerry TD is demanding that the preferred route be identified soon:

Advertisement

In response to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, Minister of State Ossian Smyth says the necessary funding is in place.

He says this means the route options selection phase will be completed this year:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Farmer pleads guilty to burning furze resulting in 16 hectares of vegetation being destroyed
Advertisement
Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare
MTU Kerry SU President keen to partake in discussions to address public transport issues for students
Advertisement

Recommended

Farmer pleads guilty to burning furze resulting in 16 hectares of vegetation being destroyed
Emergency services at scene of crash in Kenmare
Meeting for Glencar locals to discuss Glencar Resort Hotel
MTU Kerry SU President keen to partake in discussions to address public transport issues for students
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus