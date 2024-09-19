Sufficient funding in place to ensure preferred route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass will be selected this year

Sufficient funding is in place to ensure the preferred route will be selected for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass project this year.

That’s according to Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure Ossian Smyth.

He was responding to Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae who highlighted the traffic issues in Killarney.

Deputy Healy-Rae says people have been waiting 24 years for this bypass and is calling on the Government to ensure the necessary funding is allocated to allow the project to progress.

The Kerry TD is demanding that the preferred route be identified soon:

In response to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, Minister of State Ossian Smyth says the necessary funding is in place.

He says this means the route options selection phase will be completed this year: