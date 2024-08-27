Claims people are avoiding Killarney town because of chronic traffic congestion

People are avoiding Killarney town because of chronic traffic congestion.

That’s according to Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, which says the issue is having a hugely negative impact on businesses.

The chamber says the town’s traffic congestion appears to be worse this year than ever before and says it needs to be addressed urgently.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce is urging the Department of Transport, as well as Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Road Safety Authority, to act immediately by identifying the preferred route for the new N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass project.

In 2003, a route corridor was identified but the project was suspended due to the economic crash.

In 2019 Kerry County Council, in consultation with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, recommenced a review of the scheme to consider and assess all options which could improve the transport connectivity between Farranfore and Killarney and onwards to Tralee and Cork.

Four potential routes for the bypass were announced in 2021, but the final design hasn’t yet been agreed.

The Chamber is now urging Kerry’s TDs and senators to use their access to the Transport Minister and department officials to demand progress on the N22 project.

The organisation acknowledged the issue has been raised numerous times by elected members and officials of the Killarney Municipal District and Kerry County Council but says their repeated appeals have fallen on deaf ears.

The Chamber wants a number of actions to be taken including that the preferred Farranfore to Killarney route to be identified and funding to be provided to deliver the project before the end of this decade.

It also wants funding to be provided for other projects like the Bohereen-Na-Goun inner relief road, for urgent improvements on the Killarney Bypass Road, for additional resources to be provided to Gardaí to ensure congested roundabouts are policed at busier times and for more parking spaces to be created in the town.