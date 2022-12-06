Advertisement
News

Progress on route selection for major Kerry bypass project further delayed

Dec 6, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Progress on route selection for major Kerry bypass project further delayed Progress on route selection for major Kerry bypass project further delayed
Share this article

Progress on the route selection for a bypass project along one of Kerry’s busiest roads has been delayed yet again.

Four potential routes were announced over a year ago for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass, but the final design hasn’t yet been finalised.

During the peer review of the draft option selection report, Transport Infrastructure Ireland requested further work.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says this will delay public consultation of the emerging preferred route until at least the first quarter of next year.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says they were initially told the preferred route would be known by September this year.

He says the delays are holding up development in the county:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus