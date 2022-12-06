Progress on route selection for major Kerry bypass project further delayed

Progress on the route selection for a bypass project along one of Kerry’s busiest roads has been delayed yet again.

Four potential routes were announced over a year ago for the N22 Farranfore to Killarney bypass, but the final design hasn’t yet been finalised.

During the peer review of the draft option selection report, Transport Infrastructure Ireland requested further work.

Kerry County Council says this will delay public consultation of the emerging preferred route until at least the first quarter of next year.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says they were initially told the preferred route would be known by September this year.

He says the delays are holding up development in the county: