Storm Agnes update for Kerry 4pm

Sep 27, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrynews
Storm Agnes update for Kerry 4pm
373 homes and businesses in the Ballydesmond area are without power as a result of Storm Agnes.

ESB’s PowerCheck app estimates that power should be restored there by 7pm.

123 homes and businesses are also affected in Milltown - it's hoped that they will have electricity back by 8pm.

In Gurranbane in South Kerry, 53 customers are without electricity – it’s estimated supply should be restored by 8 o'clock tonight.

32 homes and businesses are experiencing an outage in the Glenbeigh area – it’s expected electricity should be restored by quarter to six this evening.

In the Woodford area of Killarney, eleven customers are without electricity – power should be restored by 7pm.

The suspension bridge in Kenmare is closed due to flooding - Kerry County Council and gardaí say it's likely to be closed for the next few hours.

There are diversions via the Roughty Road.

Kerry County Council says there are trees down on some minor roads in South Kerry - Bonane, Rossacroo, and Ballygriffin.

Flights to and from Kerry Airport have been delayed by Storm Agnes

Passengers on the cancelled Kerry-Dublin service were transported by bus.

