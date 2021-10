A status yellow wind warning is in place for Kerry this morning.

Met Éireann has also issued the alert for Clare and Cork, and it’s in effect until midday with strong winds forecast.

A second yellow wind alert comes into effect for Clare and Galway at midday - until 10 o'clock tonight.

And a third yellow-level gale warning is also in place for all coasts of Ireland, with winds reaching strong gale force 9 at times on all Irish coastal waters, and on the Irish Sea.