South Kerry respite centre has good plans in place to protect against infection

Feb 7, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrynews
A South Kerry centre for people with disabilities was found to have good plans in place to protect against infection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St John of God’s Kerry Services in South Kerry on September 26th.

It was carried out to assess infection prevention and control (IPC) practices and procedures and the centre was found to be substantially compliant.

The inspector found residents were generally afforded very good protection against infections and staff had received comprehensive training in the area.

The full report can be seen here.

 

