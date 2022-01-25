South Kerry CAMHS report to be published tomorrow

The HSE will publish its final report tomorrow into allegations that children and teenagers who attended mental health services in Kerry were prescribed dangerously excessive amounts of medication.

Last April, it emerged the HSE was reviewing files of more than one thousand young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service - South Kerry CAMHS.

The HSE subsequently apologised to the children and their families.

Advertisement

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare - which is part of the HSE - says tomorrow's final report based on an independent review led by Dr Seán Maskey from the Maudsley Hospital in London relates to the treatment of around 1,300 young people attending South Kerry CAMHS.

It says the report findings and recommendations will be received by families in the post tomorrow morning and the full report will be available online from tomorrow morning.

These children and teenagers attended South Kerry CAMHS between July 2016 and April 2021.

Advertisement

The hours for the HSE's information line for those affected by this controversy have been extended from today - the opening hours are from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

The phone number is 1800 742 800.