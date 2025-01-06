Advertisement
Some UHK appointments going ahead but vast majority cancelled

Jan 6, 2025 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Some appointments are going ahead in University Hospital Kerry today, but the vast majority are still cancelled.

Yesterday evening, the HSE announced all non-urgent outpatient appointments, and other clinical appointments, in Kerry HSE services are cancelled up to and including Wednesday.

Appointments in community services, including physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, community psychology, audiology, podiatry, dietetics, child development clinics and eye care clinics, are all deferred.

Dental services, school vaccination clinics, day services for older people, and all mental health services have also been cancelled for the next three days.

If any service user has difficulties, is in crisis, or requires urgent assistance; they should make telephone contact with their team, GP, Southdoc or their local emergency department.

The HSE says staff will contact patients with urgent appointments to make arrangements, while staff will also be in touch as soon as possible to reschedule appointments which are non-urgent.

The HSE is asking people not to travel to these appointments, in view of dangerous travelling conditions for both patients and staff.

There are some appointments going ahead at the hospital, including Ante natal, dialysis, endoscopy, and oncology day services.

The HSE says anyone in doubt should contact the office or person who issued the appointment.

