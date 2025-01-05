All non-urgent appointments with Kerry HSE cancelled for next three days

All non-urgent outpatient appointments and other clinical appointments provided by Kerry HSE have been cancelled for the next three days.

All outpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry will not go ahead tomorrow Monday, on Tuesday, or on Wednesday.

Patients with urgent appointments such as dialysis and chemotherapy will be contacted by HSE staff to make arrangements.

HSE South West is advising patients that appointments in community services including physiotherapy, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, community psychology, podiatry, dietetics, child development clinics and eye care clinics are postponed.

Dental services will also be closed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; as will day services for older people.

Appointments scheduled at the Kerry Integrated Care Programme for Older Persons (ICPOP) at the McAuley Unit in Tralee will also not go ahead.

All mental health day services, day hospitals and outpatient services have been cancelled.

If any service user has difficulties, is in crisis or requires urgent assistance, the HSE says they should telephone their team, GP, Southdoc or their local emergency department.

They say staff will be in touch as soon as possible to reschedule appointments, and that where possible and appropriate, virtual appointments may be offered.Anyone in doubt should contact the office or person who issued the appointment.

HSE Healthcare Area manager for Kerry Julie O’Neill said “We have made this decision in the interest of safety of both patients and staff. HSE staff are prioritising service delivery for vulnerable patients and those with acute care needs, and home visits from home support and public health nurses went ahead today (Sunday). This will be kept under close and ongoing review. Staff are making transport arrangements for patients to get to vital appointments such as dialysis and urgent cancer care appointments.”

She added, “Every effort possible is being made to ensure that staff and those who use our services are kept safe, and that essential services are maintained. We have the support of voluntary and community agencies in getting staff to work, and we thank them for their support.”