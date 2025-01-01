Advertisement
News

University Hospital Kerry's first baby of 2025

Jan 1, 2025 17:15 By radiokerrynews
University Hospital Kerry's first baby of 2025
Share this article

The first baby born in University Hospital Kerry in 2025 has made her arrival.

Precious Kathleen was born at 13 minutes to 3 this afternoon at University Hospital Kerry.

Her proud parents are Amanda O’Brien and Thomas Coffey from Killarney.

Advertisement

However, Precious Kathleen, who weighs 2.52 kilogrammes, isn’t the first baby born in the Kingdom this New Year’s Day.

That honour goes to baby Féile who was born in Ardfert at 19 minutes to 6 this morning.

Her parents are Andrea Thornton and Eoin Murphy.

Advertisement

Féile, who weighs 3.77 kilogrammes, was a home birth; the midwives who assisted are Sinead Murphy and Kirsty Hawthorn.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost 300 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2024
Advertisement
First baby born in Kerry in 2025
Shannon Way trail improvement works substantially completed and open to public
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost 300 deer culled in Killarney National Park in 2024
Zverev pulls out of United Cup with injury
First baby born in Kerry in 2025
Shannon Way trail improvement works substantially completed and open to public
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus