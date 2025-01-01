University Hospital Kerry's first baby of 2025

The first baby born in University Hospital Kerry in 2025 has made her arrival.

Precious Kathleen was born at 13 minutes to 3 this afternoon at University Hospital Kerry.

Her proud parents are Amanda O’Brien and Thomas Coffey from Killarney.

Advertisement

However, Precious Kathleen, who weighs 2.52 kilogrammes, isn’t the first baby born in the Kingdom this New Year’s Day.

That honour goes to baby Féile who was born in Ardfert at 19 minutes to 6 this morning.

Her parents are Andrea Thornton and Eoin Murphy.

Advertisement

Féile, who weighs 3.77 kilogrammes, was a home birth; the midwives who assisted are Sinead Murphy and Kirsty Hawthorn.