The first baby born in Kerry in 2025 arrived in Ardfert at 5.41 am.

Baby Féile, whose parents are Andrea Thornton and Eoin Murphy, was a home birth.

Two midwives from University Hospital Kerry assisted – Sinéad Murphy and Kirsty Hawthorn.

Sinéad Murphy has been providing a home birth service with UHK for 20 years.

She says every birth is special but the arrival of Féile - the first baby born in Kerry in 2025 - is particularly memorable.

Baby Féile weighs 3.77 kilogrammes.

Midwife Sinéad Murphy says Féile and her mother Andrea are doing well.

She says it’s been a joyous day for the family, and she and her colleague Kirsty Hawthorn are delighted to be part of it.