Six new vets registered in Kerry last year

Six new vets became registered in Kerry last year.

The Veterinary Council of Ireland says the number of vets and veterinary nurses nationally is now at an all-time high.

The Veterinary Council is the statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practice of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in Ireland.

It says there are currently 3,522 vets and 1,263 veterinary nurses on its register nationally, which is welcome at a time when demand is significant and increasing.

The body says it has now established a Workforce Review Working Group, which will analyse the register data and publish a report on recruitment and retention.

Eight new vets were registered in Kerry during 2022.