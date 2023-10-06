Advertisement
News

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson denies private jet tax would hit Kerry golf tourism

Oct 6, 2023 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson has denied that a tax on private jets would hit Kerry golf tourism.

In its alternative budget, the party is proposing a pollution tax on private jets which it says would raise €20 million.

Kerry Airport’s AGM, which took place in June, heard private jet traffic is up on pre-pandemic levels, and is predicted to continue to increase.

People use private jets to tour golf courses around the county which brings money into the local economy.

Sinn Féin finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty says if people can afford a private jet, they can afford this tax:

