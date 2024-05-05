Advertisement
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare marks World Hand Hygiene Day

May 5, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is encouraging the people to ask, are you still cleaning your hands the right way?.

Today is World Hand Hygiene Day and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding of the importance of hand washing.

The HSE says we should wash our hands after contact with anyone in a healthcare setting, handling raw meat and before preparing food.

The best practice is to use warm, soapy water for a period of 20 seconds when washing up.

For further information, see hse.ie/handhygiene.

 

