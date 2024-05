Eddie Dunbar survived a mid race crash to secure a 51st place finish in stage 2 of the Giro D'Italia.

The Cork man was 15th in general classification before today's crash and finished 6 minutes off leader and today's stage winner Tadej Pogacar.

British cyclist Geraint Thomas, who ended up 11th on yesterday's opening stage, is 45 seconds behind the Slovenian in the overall standings.