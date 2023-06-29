More passengers mean people will have to arrive earlier to Kerry Airport

Passenger numbers at Kerry Airport are expected to grow to 400,000 this year, and as a consequence, people will have to start arriving earlier for flights.

Private jet traffic is up on pre-pandemic levels, and is predicted to continue to increase.

Private jet traffic at Kerry Airport last year was up on 2019.

Advertisement

Due to other airports such as Dublin becoming busier, and Kerry’s reputation growing, Kerry Airport is being chosen more by private jet operators, according to its CEO, John Mulhern, speaking after the airport's AGM.

He says private jet traffic is expected to get busier in the future.

Advertisement

Passenger numbers at Kerry Airport are expected to grow to around 400,000 this year, with more commercial flights coming on board.

As a consequence, passengers will have to start arriving earlier for their flights, about an hour beforehand, according to CEO, John Mulhern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile Dublin Airport is working to find a solution, so that passengers arriving from international flights and then travelling onto Kerry Airport, will be able to go straight to the Kerry flight gate without having go to through security in Dublin.

Currently, passengers from Kerry Airport arriving into Dublin and then flying onto another airport can avoid security, but it’s not yet possible to do this on the way back to Kerry due to the volume of flights arriving into Dublin, but a solution is being sought for this.

Advertisement

You can hear more of this interview with John Mulhern on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.