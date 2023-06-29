New sun destination among several new routes to be announced for Kerry Airport

There are a number of new routes on the horizon for Kerry Airport, including a new sun destination.

This was revealed at the airport’s Annual General Meeting, where it was also heard that there’s talks with an American airline about a transatlantic route, but that’s some time away.

Announcements are expected to be made soon about new routes from Kerry Airport.

A new sun destination is among these, but exact details can’t be revealed about routes and the airline yet, as negotiations are still underway and contracts have yet to be signed.

Speaking after the airport’s AGM, Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern is very confident there’ll be a new sun destination from Kerry next year.

Meanwhile, Kerry Airport CEO, John Mulhern says a summer route between Kerry and the United States could be on the cards in a number of years’ time.

He says they’ve been in negotiations for a number of years with an American airline, and there’s considerable interest in Kerry.

He says airlines are using smaller aircraft on transatlantic routes, which Kerry Airport can accommodate, but such a route could be a few years away.

You can hear more of this interview with John Mulhern on In Business from 6 o'clock this evening.