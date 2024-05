Valentia Coast Guard assisted in coordinating a rescue yesterday evening.

Valentia Coast Guard requested the Ballycotton RNLI to launch to assist a 24ft power boat.

The vessel was on passage from Penzance to Kinsale when it suffered mechanical failure.

Advertisement

Ballycotton RNLI was launched at 6.34pm and arrived on the scene at 8.05pm.

It was decided to tow the vessel to Crosshaven, where it arrived safely at 2am.