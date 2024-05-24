Taoiseach comments on retirement of high-profile Fine Gael politicians in Kerry

The Taoiseach says fighting in Gaza must stop regardless of today's ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Speaking from Killarney, Simon Harris gave his reaction to the ICJ’s order to Israel - to stop its military offensive in Rafah.

The court said the humanitarian situation in southern Gaza had "deteriorated further" since its previous court order, adding the situation is "disastrous".

The Taoiseach says the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza is unconscionable.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has urged Fine Gael members to put their shoulder to the wheel to deliver results for the party in the local elections.

He was speaking on the campaign trail in Killarney - alongside Ireland South MEP and candidate Seán Kelly, and Local Election candidate Dermot Healy.

The party has seen a number of high-profile resignations in recent times; with several Kerry politicians announcing they will step down – including Deputy Brendan Griffin, Cllr’s Aoife Thornton, Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, and Jim Finucane.

Simon Harris says the sole aim is currently on the local elections; but focus on the selection a candidate for the general election will commence after June’s elections.