News

Minister Butler commits to look for more funding for Kerry Social Farming project

May 24, 2024 17:45 By radiokerrynews
Minister Butler commits to look for more funding for Kerry Social Farming project
Minister of State for Older People Mary Butler pictured with members of the Kerry Social Farming group's new project FarmElder
The Minister of State for Older People has given a commitment to look for more funding for Kerry Social Farming and it’s new FarmElder project.

FarmElder is an Erasmus+ research project which examines how social farming works as an option for older people in Ireland and within European partner countries.

Minister Mary Butler was in Kerry today to address an event hosted by South Kerry Development Partnership and Kerry Social Farming.

Speaking to Radio Kerry News, Junior Minister Butler says this FarmElder project helps prevent isolation and loneliness, and helps point people towards the supports available.

She says funding is necessary and she committed to looking for additional funding for the Kerry project:

