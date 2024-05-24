Advertisement
Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People in Kenmare to launch Community Care report

May 24, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People in Kenmare to launch Community Care report
19/08/2020 Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler TD during the Publication of COVID-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel report at the Department of Health, Miesian Plaza, Baggot Street, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins
The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, is in Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil TD is in Kenmare this afternoon, where she will launch the Kenmare Community Care report.

The plan focuses on the profile and development opportunities for the Kenmare area over the coming decades.

Junior Minister Butler will also visit Killarney today, where she will address an event hosted by South Kerry Development Partnership and Kerry Social Farming.

The National farm elder event is being held at the Fleming host farm in Muckross.

