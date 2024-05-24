Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People in Kenmare to launch Community Care report

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, is in Kerry.

The Fianna Fáil TD is in Kenmare this afternoon, where she will launch the Kenmare Community Care report.

The plan focuses on the profile and development opportunities for the Kenmare area over the coming decades.

Advertisement

Junior Minister Butler will also visit Killarney today, where she will address an event hosted by South Kerry Development Partnership and Kerry Social Farming.

The National farm elder event is being held at the Fleming host farm in Muckross.